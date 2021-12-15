From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, has thrown his weight behind the governorship aspiration of the former Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Fapohunda, who was believed to be eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, hosted Oyebanji and the Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye, to breakfast at his residence on Wednesday morning.

He also promised to host a future meeting at his country home in Okemesi Ekiti in Okemesi/Ido Ile Local Council Development Area (LCDA) ‘at [the] earliest date.’

The trio resolved to localise their future meetings to ensure that the party faithful are involved.

Fapohunda might have hosted the breakfast to refute insinuations in some quarters that he was aggrieved with the emergence of Oyebanji as the preferred choice of mainstream state APC caucus led by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The meeting was an indication that Governor Fayemi’s loyalists are consolidating and building blocks of unity and oneness ahead of the APC governorship primary scheduled for January 22, 2022.

Although, Governor Fayemi did not personally come out to announce his endorsement of any aspirant, the huge support enjoyed by Oyebanji from his supporters indicated that the ex-SSG is the ‘chosen one.’

Photos of Fapohunda, Oyebanji and Omoleye having breakfast together appeared on major social media platforms.

The Attorney General also penned some words in the post in which he restated the commitment of the trio to work for the victory of the APC in the June 18, 2022, governorship election in the state.

Oyebanji and Omoleye were present at a dinner organised in honour of Fapohunda shortly after he was sworn in as a Senior Advocate in Abuja on December 8.

The AG’s admission into the Inner Bar also fell on the same day Oyebanji obtained the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC national headquarters in Abuja.

Omoleye who was also nursing a governorship ambition had earlier pledged his support for an Oyebanji candidacy in line with the wishes of the majority of the party faithful.

The post by Fapohunda which accompanied the pictures on social media is being hailed by party members in support of Oyebanji’s ambition.

The post reads:

‘This morning, I hosted a meeting of the CoS (Omoleye), BAO (Oyebanji) and I to discuss the political landscape in Ekiti State and shared thoughts on important steps towards ensuring that APC succeeds itself in Ekiti State.

‘The meeting was productive and we agreed to further localise future meetings with a view to ensuring that party faithful are involved.

‘I agreed to host a future meeting in Okemesi at [the] earliest date.’