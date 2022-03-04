From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As Ekiti State prepares for the June 18 governorship election, the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on candidates of political parties and their supporters to ensure that their campaigns are issue- based.

The Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev Fr Peter Olowolafe, made the call during the association’s first plenary, held Thursday, at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iye, Ikere-Ekiti.

Rev Fr Olowolafe said the year 2022 is a decision making year for the people of Ekiti State, hence should not be taken for granted.

The Cleric, who warned against vote buying and selling, said the act is dangerous to the country’s democracy. He urged Christians to pray for the success of the forthcoming election in the state, especially during these 40 days of fasting and prayer.

“The idea of vote buying and vote selling should be a thing of the past. The slogan “dibo ko se be” is harmful to our democracy. Instead, free, fair and credible election should be preached and maintained.”

The man of God urged all the political parties that will be participating in the June poll to preach peace before, during, and after the election.

“There is no alternative to peace, therefore, peaceful atmosphere should be maintained during the political campaigns and well guided utterances should be ensured.

“As a matter of fact, campaigns should be issue-based. In other words, a well-structured and pragmatic manifesto should form the basis of every candidate and their campaign.”