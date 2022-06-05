From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

Former governor and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has said his government will bring a new lease of life to the people of the state if elected governor in the coming election.

Oni who lamented the long years of power outage in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, noted that the situation has paralysed economic activities of the people in the area, with a promise to restore electricity in the area by reconnecting it to the national grid within six months in office.

The former governor made the statements during the party’s electioneering campaigns across the towns and villages of the local council. He expressed sadness that most of the projects he initiated during his first term have been either abandoned or totally jettisoned, hinting that as governor such projects would be brought back to life and also come up with new ones.

Oni who led his campaign trail to the traditional rulers and people of Omuooke, Araromi Ugheshi, Kota, Ilasa, Ikun, Omuo Obadore, and Isinbode, urged them to vote for SDP, saying the party will progress and bring development to every part of the state.

“We want to offer the government that will bring a new lease of life to our people. I understand that there is no electricity in this area in the last ten year, this will be addressed within the first six months of government. We brought 33KVA here during our first to boost electricity.

“Also, during our government then, we set in motion the process of establishing a trailer park in Omuooke and a yam market in Ilasa Ekiti to aid exportation of the food crop, all of these were done to boost the economy of this area and provide employment opportunities for our people, the projects have since been abandoned and while others were totally jettisoned.

“This is the reason why development has eluded this area, but we will make necessary effort to bring them back and come up with other new projects to better the lots of our people.

“Like we did the last time we were in government, we will provide water, that is why we put in place then pumping stations in Ilasa and Isinbode.

“We will also ensure free education and free meals for our school children. The progress of Ekiti is everybody’s responsibility.

“I want to enjoin you all to come out on the day of election to vote and also protect your votes at your respective polling units. A vote for SDP and

white horse is a vote for progress”.

In his response, the Olomuooke, Oba Adebayo Otitoju Valentine, who prayed for Oni said he had identified major challenges facing the area, urged him to fulfill his promises when he becomes the governor.

“We know your antecedents and you are not a stranger to us. You always fulfill promises. You were instrumental to the freedom we are enjoying now and we are building on it”.

The Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle, Oba Durojaye Jegede Mathew, demanded construction of good road to his community, establishment of primary and secondary schools, provision of potable water, electricity, youth empowerment and appointment for the sons and daughters of the community.