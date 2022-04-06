From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Some fierce-looking thugs alleged to be of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday brutally attacked the convoy of the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation(SOCO) with gunshots, cutlasses, sticks and stones at Efon Alaaye in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

According to a press statement issued by the Campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the campaign trail which had successfully toured nine local governments since Monday and fully received by large turnout of members and supporters of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) was attacked with gunshots, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons at the center of the town around 3.30pm.

Shortly after the Efon Local Government members and supporters of the SDP had converged at the venue to wait for the arrival of the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Segun Oni, the thugs started to shoot guns and attacked the SPD supporters with sticks and cutlasses.

Some supporters were badly injured and vehicles in the convoy were damaged by thugs before the arrival of a detachment of police which overpowered the thugs

An officer of the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps was not spared by the APC thugs as they attempted to snatch his gun. He was wounded but refused to surrender his gun.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack.

Abutu said the gun wielding political thugs invaded the campaign ground of the former governor and made spirited efforts to disrupt it.

“Yes, the hoodlums came to the venue with dangerous weapons to disrupt the consultation process of the SDP candidate, Engr Segun Oni, but our men were able to put the situation under control.

“The police have begun investigation and arrest will be made and those behind it will surely have a case to answer”