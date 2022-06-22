(NAN)

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency on Wednesday flew the first batch of 393 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

The 393 pilgrims departed the Kaduna International Airport at about 12.05 a.m. on Wednesday to Prince Muhammad Bn Al-Saud in Madina on Azman Airline.

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, in her farewell speech called on the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the state and urged them to offer prayers for peace in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the pilgrims welfare agency, Alhaji Yusuf Arrigasiyyu advised the pilgrims to spend their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) wisely.

He also urged officials travelling with the pilgrims to obey all rules of engagement and also act as pacesetters for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total 2,491 intending pilgrims are expected to perform this year hajj from the state.

