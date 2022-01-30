By Olakunle Olafioye

Prophet Wale Olagunju has revealed the major precursors of Nigeria’s looming breakup in his 2022 prophecy with a call on secessionists and agitators to wait on God if they are keen to realize their dream.

The Ibadan-based cleric, who presides over Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Ojoo, in a 35- point prophecy released during the crossover service of the church, gave a list of people he described as principalities holding Nigeria to ransom and that must leave the stage as a prelude to the balkanization of the country.

The man of God who is renowned for his multi-faceted predictions also revealed the obstacles on the way of some notable political players and parties as the nation prepares for another election year.

According to him, “as revealed to me by the Almighty God the ruler of heaven and the whole universe, these are the revelations from God for the year 2022 and beyond. It covers both local, states, national and the international community.

“God Almighty said because Sunday Adeyemo Igboho has broken up his ties with the people in the occultic world, as the God of mercy that He remains, He has decided to vent His anger on those fighting him. God said that those witch-hunting Sunday Igboho would pay serious price for their own sins.

“As revealed by the living God, God said concerning last year’s presidential election in the United States, God said He will soon expose the massive rigging of the election and vindicate Donald Trump.

“God said President Joe Biden of America will soon unfold as the worst American president.

“God revealed to me that it is only through his intervention that the Alaafin of Oyo and the Olubadan of Ibadanland could live beyond 2023, Nigerians should, therefore, pray seriously for these monarchs.

“God said those nursing the hope that 2023 general election in Nigeria will be credible are only wasting their time as the election will be massively rigged and become the worst election in the history of Nigeria.”

Prophet Olagunju also has words for political actors at both state and national levels, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State: “God said Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State should consider his tenure as winding up in the history of the state.

“As revealed by the Almighty God, Senator Teslim Folarin is a candidate to be reckoned with in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo State should the APC pick him as their flag bearer.

“On the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun and Ekiti states, it is only sudden miracle and prayer that would make PDP candidates to defeat their APC counterparts in both states.

“God said hardship will continue in Nigeria as Buhari will inflict more hardship. Nigerians, therefore, need to cry to God for intervention.

“God said many notable Nigerians will pass away this 2023.”

On the 2023 general elections, the popular seer has this to say:

“God said Atiku Abubakar will gain more popularity in 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria in the North than in other parts of the country. According to what was revealed to me, come 2023, general elections, Atiku’s name will again ring like a bell albeit with rivers to cross.

“There will be more fire and auto accidents this year. Nigerians should, therefore, pray for God’s mercy. Even if the ruling party in the country gives the presidential ticket to its national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, he is not the mindset of God to rule the country. God said should the APC give their ticket to Tinubu come 2023 general election, the North has set a trap for the people the South, to ensure his defeat.

“Majority members of the ruling party in the country will decamp to the opposition PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election and this will give victory to the PDP in the presidential election, but even with that the PDP must embark on aggressive prayer so that the victory will not be stolen, for it will require the miracle of the century for the PDP to be able to dislodge the APC.”

Prophet Olagunju urged all admirers of Bishop Oyedepo of the Winner’s Chapel to pray for the revered man of God against terminal sickness.

He also admonished those pleading with the president to release Nnamdi Kanu from prison to stop wasting their time, rather they should redirect their energy to serious prayer for the Biafra agitator.

“As revealed by the Almighty God, I saw him in serious sickness that may lead to his untimely death. Some notable men of God will contract terminal sickness.

“God said there will be tension in the land in 2022. God said the blood of Nigerians that has been shed is crying in His ears for vengeance.

“Nigerians should pray fervently against plane crash.

“The former Senate President, Olubukola Saraki’s presidential ambition will end up a waste of time. I saw him fetching water and pouring it inside basket.

“APC presidential primary contest will be so keen to the surprise of many.

“God said the days of past leaders both military and civilians who are involved in the tying of Nigeria’s glory to one place is numbered.

“Federal cabinet reshuffle is imminent. The same fate that befell the PDP as a sinking party is awaiting the APC.

“Before 2023 general elections, there will be accusations and counter accusation of corruption by the APC and the PDP.

“Religion is going to be a major factor that will be used against the presidential ambition of Prof Yemi Osinbajo. According to what I saw, it will take miracle for association of Nigerian Muslims to support the candidacy of a Christian presidential hopeful,” he declared.

Speaking further on Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, the man of God urged their followers to support the duo with prayers, saying, “lovers of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu should commence prayers for them so that the two agitators would witness the actualisation of Igbo and Yoruba nations.

“God said secessionists and agitators need to wait upon Him for the actualisation of their dream which is imminent and inevitable, but will not happen now. As revealed by the Almighty God, the likes of the present generation of leaders like Obasanjo, Gowon, Danjuma, Babangida, Buhari, Abdusalam and others will pass away, before the emergence of the messiah that will break the country. According to what I saw, these leaders are principalities holding Nigeria to ransom.

“The Igbo people should forget about their dream of ruling the country in 2023.

“A mighty tree will fall in year 2022.

“Those who are thinking or saying there will not be election in 2023 are only dreaming.

“As a prelude to the 2023 election, there will be joining of forces and decamping of politicians in both APC and PDP.

“Many prominent politicians will not witness the 2023 general election.

“Come 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, it will take miracle of the century for PDP to defeat APC except they pray very well,” he said.