It was a day to remember for the industrious; vibrant and hospitable people of Ikwuano Kingdom. A day in which the entire Kingdom rendezvous through their Union, Ikwuano Development Union, to honour deserving citizens in Lagos. The revered ‘Induction and Award Ceremony brought joy to the heart of many Ikwuano families.

Ikwuano Kingdom is made up of four major clans, namely; Oboro, Ibere, Oloko and Ariam/Usaka clans, with forty-two Autonomous Communities. The Kingdom is a border Community to Akwa Ibom State and has existed for many years before the amalgamation and eventual independence of Nigeria.

The day’s celebration was ably Chaired by one of the great sons of the Kingdom, Chief (Dr.) Nzeribe S. Okegbue (JP), who happens to be one of the three inductees into the Life Patrons’ position of the union. Speaking at the occasion, during his address, the Chairman enumerated some the good qualities of Ikwuano people.

The Enterprising, pacesetting and visionary construct of the people of Ikwuano was manifested with the disclosure of their ongoing Ikwuano Housing Project between Lagos and Ogun States. The Chairman, Chief Nzeribe, a philanthropist, Foundation Proprietor, whose generosity cannot be shaded at the occasion with his handsome donation to the Housing Project and other contributions speaking volumes. While he encouraged every son and daughter of the Kingdom to continue with the positive efforts they already have towards the development of Ikwuano as well as the whole country, through active participation in the political matters that affect them.

The high point of the day was the induction and awards ceremony, where three personalities, Chief (Dr.) Nzeribe S. Okegbue, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, Nze Jerry C. Ogbonna and eleven distinguished awardees, including Lolo Ngozi Nzeribe Okegbue; Prince David Chukwudi, a member of the Abia State house of assembly representing Ikwuano constituency, Honourable Stanley Nwabuisi, John Victor Maduabuchi, Daniel Ikechukwu Ezegbe, Dr. (Mrs.) Ann Oriaku and Prof. Paul Ebube Oriaku, Ambrose Igwe Ekperechi, Eng. Ekelechi Iruke, Emmanuel Ifeanyi Uke, Late Apostle Ikechiuku Anyanwu, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze Ibe, Chidinma Chukwujama, Dr. Benjamin Chukwujama and Charity Nwaoha.

President of Ikwuano Development Union, Chief Hope Ubani could not hold back his joy while thanking and appreciating organizers and attendees, with the level of success recorded at the occasion