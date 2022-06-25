From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any sudden change in plans, the 2022 internal examination for school-based candidates, the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on Monday, June 27, the National Examination Council (NECO) has said.

It said the examination will run till Friday, August 12, and candidates will be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.

NECO spokesman Sani Azeez confirmed in a statement that all arrangements have been completed to ensure that the examination is successful and satisfactory to all stakeholders.

He enjoined state ministries of education, principals and commandants of schools, and all stakeholders to disregard speculations on the alleged postponement of the examination.