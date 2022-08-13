From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Suleman Abdu Kwari has commended the resilience of Nigerian youths for their roles in the promotion of peace, unity, and socio-economic development of Nigeria, urging them to sustain the tempo.

The lawmaker, in a message to mark this year’s International Day of the Youth also stressed the need for “more engagement and participation of young people to accelerate economic growth and sustainable development with democracy as the stepping stone.”

Senator Kwari who represents Kaduna North Senatorial Zone uged youths in the zone not to relent in their support for the developmental programmes and policies of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Elrufai administrations.

He advised the youth to endeavour to take advantage of the resources that President Buhari has approved purposely for Nigerian-Youth Investment Fund, N-YIF, through Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, among others.”

The International Youth Day, established by the UN General Assembly is celebrated every year on 12th of August with the aim of raising issues surrounding today’s youth to light and celebrating their contributions and achievements all over the globe.

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”.

Intergenerational Solidarity refers to the unity and respect between different age groups and generations.