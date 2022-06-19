As war in Europe dominates the public’s attention, viewers in Nigeria will unite with million others around the globe for the annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. This year’s convention theme is “Pursue Peace!”

Ndubuisi Ezeokoli who has attended conventions for 43 years is attending this convention with his family.

“There is no part of the earth today that is not facing one crisis or the other. Hopefully, the convention will give us a bright outlook to continue having a positive attitude,” he said.

Also said Olusegun Eroyemi, Nigeria spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said: “This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia.

“The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the programme.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years. Following the practice of the past two years, this year’s virtual programme will be released incrementally throughout July and August. The programme’s first segment will be available for streaming or download beginning June 27, 2022.

