This was made known by the Director, Strategic Support Services, Adeyinka Adetunji said during the tournament’s trophy presentation staged in Lagos on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

With over 30 grassroots football clubs jostling for the trophy since 5th of March, four teams are billed to walk away with monetary prizes ranging from N350,000, N250,000, N200,000 and N150,000 respectively come Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Campos Mini Stadium, Ajale, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Adetunji hinted JOF Nigeria Limited won’t stop inspiring grassroots soccer stars to stardom. He how- ever tagged this year’s edition a tip of iceberg compared to the forthcoming tourney.