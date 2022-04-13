By Moses Akaigwe

The Kia Telluride, the brand’s most decorated SUV ever, is one of the Best Family Cars of 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com, marking the third year in a row the vehicle has taken top honors.

“The award-winning Telluride has been impressing industry experts and consumers alike since going on sale three years ago,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “With an unrivaled combination of value, comfort, utility and convenience, we are confident that Kia’s largest SUV will continue to succeed in a highly competitive segment, and this latest award from Kelley Blue Book is proof.” Not surprisingly, 93 percent of Telluride owners rate ?usefulness for carrying passengers and cargo’ either truly outstanding or excellent, higher than all other competitors in the segment.1

“The Kia Telluride burst onto the scene a few years ago and is still shaking up the segment,” said Jason Allan, editorial director at Kelley Blue Book. “Our experts have lauded the 3-row midsize SUV as a best buy year after year and continue to be impressed by its unmatched mix of presence and practicality.”

The Best Family Cars for 2022 is a list of vehicle recommendations based on in-depth testing with a focus on safety, practicality and value, as well as increasingly useful connectivity, technology and driver-assist features. Kelley Blue Book’s editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market, evaluating options through many lenses to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

The 2022 Kia Telluride is not the only Kia that has been winning awards lately.

Shortly after being crowned 2022 European Car of the Year, the multi-award-winning Kia EV6 has claimed overall victory in the prestigious 2022 Red Dot Design Awards.

The 50-strong expert jury of the renowned international design competition awarded the EV6 with the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ accolade for its pioneering and forward-looking design. The all-electric crossover was also named winner of the Red Dot category: ‘Innovative Products’.

As Kia’s first dedicated battery-electric vehicle, the EV6 symbolises the brand’s new direction as it transitions into a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider. The ground-breaking electric crossover was created according to Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, which guarantees a powerful visual identity with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

The EV6 is also the first Kia to be based on the company’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This innovative platform has enabled the EV6 to offer one of the most spacious interiors in its class, a driving range of up to 528 km, and 800-volt ultra-fast charging technology that enables the vehicle to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design Centre, said: “The EV6 is a very important vehicle for the Kia brand, as it is our first fully dedicated EV with our best technology for a new era. We have the ambition to keep pushing the boundaries of automotive design and to back up product substance with inventive, bold and forward-looking designs.

“These two Red Dot awards honor the hard work of our teams and encourage us to stay the course towards the future of environmentally responsible mobility for all.”

The EV6 continues Kia’s impressive run of success at the Red Dot Awards. Since 2009, when the Kia Soul became the first vehicle from a Korean brand to receive the award, a total of 27 Kia models have been awarded with a coveted Red Dot award. The EV6 is also the sixth Kia to receive the Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ accolade.

The Kia EV6 has met with an extremely positive response since its launch last year. As well as scooping Red Dot and 2022 European Car of the Year awards, the electric crossover has also won “German Car of the Year 2022” in the Premium category, “Irish Car of the Year 2022”, UK’s “What Car? Car of the Year 2022”, “Crossover of the Year” at the HYPERLINK “https://www.topgear.com” \t “_blank” TopGear.com Awards.

Telluride and other kia vehicles are made available in the Nigerian market by Kia Motors Nigeria Limited, which operates an assembly plant in Lagos.