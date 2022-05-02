By Henry Uche

As the world marks the 2022 International Workers Day yesterday, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Lagos State Council, has applauded the Lagos State governor Sanwo- Olu’s efforts in security, Pensioners and workers’ welfare, among others.

In a jointed speech commemorating the event in Lagos, the state Chairman, Ekundayo Gbenga, and secretary, comrade Abiodun Aladetan, said it was apt to reiterate that it was high time the government at Federal and state level disassociate Politics from the affairs of labour in Nigeria.

“It’s high time the political class detached Politics from the welfare of Nigerians. There is a conspicuous difference between Politics and governance. What the Nigerian workers and other Nigerians in different sectors need (and deserve) is good governance which translates into economic growth, development and sustenance! Anything less than this amounts to failure on the side of government,”

With the Theme: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria,” gave thumbs-up to the governor for putting the welfare of workers in the front burner, as well as the infrastructural development in roads, education, health among others, hwbeit, more inner roads needed to be given top priority.

On security, TUC lamented that Nigerians are living in fear and trembling, as every nooks and crannies in the country are besieged by one form of terror group or the other. “We can no longer sleep with two eyes closed. It’s unfortunate. We call on the Lagos State government to roll up its sleeves and ensure that Lagos is safe- being the commercial hub of the country,”

Gbenga and Aladetan urged the Sanwo-Olu on the need make water provision accessible to all residents in the state, saying, “Water is a basic need and it’s the responsibility of the government to provide this need among other biogenic needs. If the people cannot afford a clear and potable water, it poses a danger to the society- health wise. Thus, water supply to all residents in the Smart City of Lagos is a must duty for the government,”

The duo on behalf of the State Council appreciated the governor for employment opportunities created by his administration as witness in the Health Sector, Education, LATSMA, and LSNC, and implore other employers of Labour to emulate the Lagos State. “We must remember that an idle mind is the devil’s busy workshop. We acknowledge Prompt payment of salaries and allowances, Provisions of buses for staff in the judiciaries and in the state House of Assembly and approval granted for retrospective approval for over 3000 workers in the State Public Service,”

They urged the governor to maintain the tempo in prioritising the payment of pension and his quest in clearing of all back log of pension arrears before the end of his administration. They urged him to do more because the plight of pensioners in Nigeria is becoming unbecoming. “It’s uncalled-for seeing these senior citizens protesting across different States against negligence of state governors over their plights,”

Still on their welfare, they appreciated the governor for the land provided for labour to build workers villa in Idera, on the island and in Badagry, and for the increment in the allocation of government housing scheme from 10% to 20% for workers with 40% rebate.

“We urge the governor to continue to do more in training and re-training of Union Leaders, because the importance of training in promoting Industrial Peace and harmony is conspicuous,”

They called for intervention in the plight of Nigerians working with the Lebanese companies adding that the dehumanising conditions under which they work has been at alarming level. “We need a collaborative effort between the federal ministry of labour, Lagos safety commission and the leadership of the NLC and TUC in Lagos State to come together to protect Nigerians workers in the factories and industries against conditions that are not in line with international best practices,”

They solicited voices for the Nigeria Police who recently felt dissatisfied with their welfare package and proposed to embark on a national protest but they were threatened by the IGP. TUC added that such threat against officers and men who sacrifices everything to protect Nigerians has been a recurrent one whenever they needed to express their grief, and unfortunately they are not allowed to join union in line with the Trade Union Act.

“They buy their union, had no money to buy fuel for their cars when going on patrol, they still operate an obsolete weapons and colonial law that allows them to go out with N5 naira. We call on the federal government and national assembly to rise and put a smile in the faces of these fellows, we must remember that a dissatisfied worker means low productivity which translates into a retrogressive organization.

“According to a management scholar, Douglas McGregor, in his theory “Y” of managing human resources, he said, “Workers are self motivated and enjoy their work if given what they deserve and necessary at the right time and place” (Paraphrased).

“The holy logos also admonished us thus: “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of your hand to do it. Say not unto your neighbour, go, and come again, and tomorrow I will give; when you have it by you.” We need to improve the welfare of our Security men,” they asseverated.