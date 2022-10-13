Last year’s men and women’s champions of the maiden Lagos Tennis Cup, Uche Oparaoji and Marylove Edwards, have successfully defended their titles in the second edition of the championship on Sunday 9th October at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The national tournament, which involves the top 8 ranked men and women’s players in Nigeria, ended on an enthralling note as the Abuja-based duo of Oparaoji and Peter Lawal served up a slugfest that lasted four hours and 20 minutes, and included a third set tiebreak before Oparaoji finally put Lawal to the sword 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

It was easily the longest game in the short history of the Lagos Tennis Cup, and almost quadruple the 1hr 15 minutes of last year’s final.

Both players electrified the spectators who were split in their support as they oohed and aahed while raucously celebrating, or rueing, every point. Oparaoji sprang to life after losing the opening set to level the match at one all. He then built a 4-0 lead in the deciding set, but Lawal refused to be beaten.

The third seed fought back to level the match at 4-4 before two more games apiece forced a tiebreak. Once again Oparaoji raced to a 6-3 lead, and once again Lawal found new life to claw his way back into the match after levelling at 6-6. Oparaoji then grabbed the following two points before collapsing on the court in celebration like his idol Rafa Nadal.

The day’s proceedings had started at 1.30pm with the women’s final which was a rematch between Edwards and rising star Oiza Yakubu, following their three-set group stage thriller in which the latter shocked the top seed in the first set before losing the following two sets.