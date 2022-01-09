As a Minister of God and a stakeholder in the joint project called Nigeria, I have a prophetic message to tell Nigerians, that 2021 is dead. This New Year 2022 is something that can be controlled through wishes, actions and prayers. So, let 2022 be a new season, a new spirit to all of us, as individuals and as a nation.

As we live in a very precarious world, as not everyone who shouted ‘Happy New Year’ on January 1, 2022 will see December 31, 2022. This is beyond human comprehension. The past year was horrible that demanded sober reflections – we had the Boko Haram terrorists, and its consequences, bandits, kidnappers and later COVID-19 and its economic sorties that poured in.

I want to assure Nigerians not to lose hope, but to pray for the country, as there is still hope for Nigeria, regardless of what the country is passing through, as this year 2022 would be a year of victory songs, as God will surprise us all, being a year of successes and celebrations for us all and if we seek the face of God, for forgiveness and mercy (II Chronicles 7:14), we shall find Him, to overcome the complex problems facing the country, which include insecurity, corruption, unemployment and lawlessness.

Until Nigerians repent and come out of self-deceit, the country would continue to experience challenges, as both leaders and followers should “cry out to God” for redemption of the country and a turnaround and healing for the nation.

At 61 years plus in independence, time is fast going for Nigeria, as countries we started this journey like Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, today, they are far ahead of us, and to catch up with them, we need patriotic, imaginative and visionary leaders, just as our leaders have become detached from the pains, misery and efforts of Nigerians.

Also the government must be concerned about the deepening divisions within the country, near collapse of service delivery, labour crisis, unemployment, dangerous activities of terrorists, kidnappers and bandits that now characterize the life of Nigerians.

It is a fact from the Scriptures that God would not intervene in the affairs of men, except and unless somebody stands in the gap as an intercessor for a people or nation. As God will not get involved in our affairs, but to the extent we grant Him permission.

Before God turns the captivity of a people or nation, something must go up in return, and that is the prayers of the saints. Our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case. God needs an intercessor, somebody to stand in the gap for a people or a nation.

In times like this, as Nigeria faces many challenges, prayer is most essential now to God, as He has the authority over everything – 2 Corr. 5:7 says – “Don’t walk by sight, but by faith”. As it only takes a man with spiritual understanding to know the direction God is taking Nigeria. The prayers of the saints offered throughout the country would not go in vain. Also, God would heal our land, but we really need to toe the path to genuine repentance, as God we deal with the Pharaohs and Egyptians of our nation.

Really, Nigerians are passing through hard times in the country and life is very difficult for the citizens. Also, Nigerians are hungry and angry, and their anger is hunger induced, and it is no exaggeration or story. Presently, insecurity, food shortages, loss of jobs, intensive recession, high costs of food items and other distractions are compromising the food security and nutrition of millions in the country, as people’s take home can no longer take them home, thus President Buhari should rise up to his responsibilities by ensuring that the continuing depreciation of the nation is stopped, in order to keep the hope of Nigerians alive.

I want to urge community and religious leaders to always strive to translate the teachings of their religions into acts of genuine love and generosity, and to inspire hope and pray for the well-being of the people.

Advise to government: On the planned increase of fuel pump price from its present price to N320 or N340 per liter, as from January/ February 2022, it will further worsen the plight of the poor masses, hence, the government needs not add to the already tense socio – economic environment.

Government also needs to address the poor state of the Nigerian economy, as the citizens are wallowing in poverty because of the economic strangulation and hyper-inflation on the commodities that are essential for the survival of the masses.

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi (Assistant General Evangelist CAC Worldwide & G/O, CAC Reformation Land) writes from Ibadan