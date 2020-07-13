Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that 2022 will be a difficult year for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations, (AFCON) champions, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reported.

The German coach, who spoke recently added that postponement of the 2021 AFCON to 2022 is not a draw back.

Rohr, who guided the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt said his team will prepare well ahead if the contested year.

He added that it was necessary to move the tournament to enable teams have time to prepare for the various qualifiers, which included the 2022 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rohr will have to find the right solution should the team qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and the next Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in the same year after being pushed back on the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohr feared that the players would be tired come the following year when the tournaments are played.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is postponed. It’s the same for everyone so it’s not a drawback,” Rohr told Girondins4ever.

“We have more time to prepare, as well as for other countries. We can continue the play-offs and start the World Cup qualifiers at the same time.

“But it will be a difficult 2022 year because already in 2021, there are a lot of qualifying matches to play for the team.

“I think we will have time to play a few friendlies. In the year 2022, if we have qualified for the World Cup and the AFCON, there will be many, many games to play. So it will certainly be a difficult year.”