The 17th edition of the Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for secondary school students nationwide kicked off yesterday with the theme “Nigeria, A Country At War Against Itself: The Problems, the Solutions and the Way Forward.”

A statement by the corporate services director, Rev. (Mrs.) Oluwayomi Uteh, said entries would start from March 14 to May 20, 2022, and secondary school students across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria would slug it out for the first, second and third prize of competition.

Uteh said, aside from the cash prize of N100,000, N75,000, and N50,000 for the first, second, and third place winners, the overall best student would also get a laptop and a plaque, while the school would get three sets of computers. The second prize winner would also get a plaque, while the school gets two sets of personal computers; and the third prize winner’s school would get one personal computer.

According to her, the Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition, which has attracted thousands of students over the years, has been a platform that enables secondary school students to sharpen their writing skills for their future benefit.

She disclosed that the entry requirements include an essay of a maximum of 2,000 words, a passport photograph of the student, full name, address, contact telephone number, class, school and name and telephone contact of the principal. Essays are to be submitted through email to [email protected] only.

Uteh explained that the Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition has spanned over a decade of developing and rewarding the writing skills of Nigerian youths towards national development.

Said she: “The competition is one of Dr. Mike Okonkwo’s corporate social responsibility activities aimed at raising the standard in the educational sector in the country and at the same time sensitizing the students by making them analytically minded excelling in their world by developing their ability to think through issues. It also forms a part of the activities lined up to mark the 77th birthday of Dr. Mike Okonkwo, presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

“The prizes for this year’s competition will be presented to the winners at the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, which has been scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the MUSON Centre.”

She described the Bishop as an Apostle to his generation, whose life has impacted millions around the world. A father to many, and a pastor to pastors across the globe, Dr. Mike Okonkwo is also a dynamic conference speaker, crusade evangelist, a national spokesman for Nigeria, and an advocate of balanced Christianity.

“Dr. Mike Okonkwo holds several doctorate degrees and honorary awards. He is the Convener of the Communion of Covenant Ministers International (CCMI) a gathering of Pastors designed for Fellowship, Spiritual Covering, Mentoring, Strengthening, and Networking, through conferences, seminars, and other interactive sessions. He is a member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

“He is a man driven by the passion to show the love of God to humanity in every way the Lord enables him. This passion gave birth to the Empowerment for the Less Privileged Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to alleviating the plight of the less privileged in the society through donations to hospitals, the establishment of free vocational training centers, running free preparatory schools for students in the secondary schools, and facilitating regular public enlightenment campaigns on health issues amongst others. He also pioneers a scholarship fund for talented students who are less privileged.

“His strong faith and confidence in women and the potential in women gave him a place on the board of Trustees of the Women of Global Impact (WGI) a non-governmental organization putting smiles in the faces of women by providing shelter to the homeless and organizes free medical fair for both men and women across the nation amongst other things.

“To contribute his quota to national development he started the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in 2000 and the lecture has grown to become a major contributor to government policies as it brings together seasoned men and women to discuss burning national issues. Also, to encourage the writing skills of children in secondary school and to help them become solution providers to the nation, the Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition was born. It is pertinent to note that the topic for the essay is also the topic for the annual lecture.”