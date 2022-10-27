From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2022 Mining Week, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that the mining week will deliberate on means of acquiring bankable geoscientific data for economic development.

Speaking to the newsmen today during a Pre- event Press briefing held at the Ministry’s Head quarters in Abuja, Adegbite noted that key issues to be discussed include the vital mineral resources of the future which were the building blocks for many technologies which will provide green renewable energy, while allowing to keep in line with the Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, global standards.

He said, “You may all recall that on 16th August 2022, we announced the return of the Nigeria Mining Week Discourse Series in-person; which assembles investors, academia and Mining industry professionals across the entire mineral sector value chain at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1st – 3rd November, 2022.

Revealing the theme of this year’s event titled “SUCCESSES AND ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE NIGERIAN MINING SECTOR” the minister stated that, it will highlight the giant strides of this administration through the Mineral Sector as one of the cardinal drivers of the diversification Agenda.

“As earlier mentioned, one of the key issues to be discussed would include the vital mineral resources of the future which are the building blocks for many technologies providing us with green renewable energy, while allowing us to keep in line with the Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, global standards.

“We shall also deliberate on the acquisition of bankable geoscientific data, the efficient and transparent mineral title administration processes, as well as downstream opportunities in the Mining Sector and the Nigerian Mineral value-chain Regulations, 2021.

“Indeed, the future minerals are globally recognised as vital for the economic wellbeing of the world’s major and emerging economies, as they are essential for producing new energies and technologies,” he explained.

He disclosed that these minerals primarily comprise of copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, platinum group minerals, and to a lesser extent, aluminum, chromium, graphite, manganese, rare earth elements, and zinc.

He said, “Over the next two decades, the mineral demand from electric vehicles and battery storage is predicted to grow astronomically. Thus, the development of these minerals or the lack thereof will determine the economic strength or weakness of a developing nation like Nigeria.

“The scope of the event would encompass the following:

An overview of the current policy framework for the sustainable development of the solid minerals sector.

“To explore the sustainable investment opportunities available to investors in the Nigerian Mining Sector.

“To highlight the potential and current challenges faced in the mining sector. access to finance for bankable mining projects.

He continued, the Government, in particular, has been putting all its political will and weight behind the sustainable development of the Mining Sector and I am super excited to announce that as we aim to discuss the common challenges and share our success stories, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria will declare the event open.

“Therefore, I enjoin you all to be part of this event that would cover latest industry issues, as well as provide a springboard for new partnerships and business opportunities.”

He assured that the country was safe to host the event saying, “at this juncture that Abuja is safe; the country’s entire security agencies have been deployed to ensure that all lives and property are well secured.”