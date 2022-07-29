The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), organisers of the annual National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), on Friday said the 2022 edition of the festival would hold from Nov. 7 to Nov.13 in Lagos State.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, NCAC, disclosed this during a meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the end of the three-day National Stakeholders Technical Meeting held in Lagos.

According to him, the festival will hold at the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Runsewe said that some of the programmes for the festival included skills acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship roundtable, states parade and different forms of competitions.

He said these competitions were designed to instill morals and educate the younger generation on the essence of embracing African culture.

“The 2022 edition of NAFEST, known as Eko NAFEST is to hold in Lagos from Monday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

“This is getting bigger and better, it holds a lot for every tourist because Lagos State will be unravelling lots of attractions to the world.

“For the competitive events, like the previous ones, we will be having indigenous cuisine, drama, music, dance, arts, crafts, archery, Ayo board game and essay writing competitions,” he said.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu commended Runsewe’s efforts in organising the festival, describing it as his dogged patriotism in promoting Nigeria’s unity and cohesion.

He appreciated Runsewe for always putting Nigeria first in his manner of speech, public conduct, dress sense, and above all, consistent call for the best of Nigerian culture and tradition.

He noted that the unity of Nigeria should be paramount in the effort of using culture as a vehicle of promoting national unity and cohesion. (NAN)