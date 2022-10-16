The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has hailed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for the renovation of the section at the National Stadium, Surulere, earmarked for the 2022 edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

The Director-General, NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe gave the commendation in a statement on Sunday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State will host the 2022 edition of NAFEST from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

Runsewe said that the National Stadium, earmarked as the venue for the festival had been artistically repositioned to host the festival with colourful paintings and artistic works in place, courtesy of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

Runsewe, who assessed the venue of the festival alongside them state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said it was impressive.

“Though eyes may not readily see the changes from the gates of gigantic stadium, at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) domcilied inside the stadium, the renovated NIS presents impressive and colourful features of the facilities.

“This is a transformative connect between cultural tourism and sports, a message Gov. Sanwo-Olu intends to showcase as destination offerings even after the festival.

“From the lodging facilities of NIS, to the splash of colourful paints, artistic works display and renovations of toilets and recreation areas, signposts the signs of a great outing for Nigeria’s biggest cultural tourism extravaganza.

“The 36 states of the federation are expected to storm the city of Lagos, from November 7th to 13th,” he said.

Runsewe assured revellers of utmost security throughout the duration of the festival.

He said he was currently working unanimously with Akinbile-Yusuf on repositioning security, considering the huge delegations and cultural troupes who would be in attendance during the festival.