Once again, Imo State was the centre of attraction at the just concluded National Science, Technology and Innovation Expo held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The EXPO which has its theme as “Sustaining National Growth Through Science, Technology and Innovation” is a yearly event organised by the Federal Minstry of Science, Technology and Innovation for inventors and innovators from the 36 States of Federation, Agencies and State Ministries of Science and Technology to showcase and exhibit their inventions and innovations especially in the areas of science and technology.

Imo, being the home of innovators and inventors caught the attention of the Honourable Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and other ministers with the recent innovations they exhibited at the EXPO.

The Hon. Minister while inspecting the inventions exhibited at the Imo State stand, described them as monumental and products of quality research.

He applauded Governor Uzodimma for investing in research and development which has in turn made the state the technology hub of the East.

Speaking further, the Sierra Leone Minister for Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Alpha Tijani Williams described the products from imo state as problem solving innovations capable of emancipating the people from poverty.

Addressing newsmen after the event, the Imo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Boniface Ginikanwa Nworgu attributed the successes recorded by the Ministry to the priority attention accorded to technology development by the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration which is evident in the massive support the state government has given to the sector especially in the areas of sponsoring national programmes on Science , Technology and Innovation as well as identifying and training young inventors and innovators in the state.

He therefore expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State for his avid interest in the development of technology as a tool for creating prosperity and empowerment in the state.

The Commissioner further hinted that plans are underway to organize a State EXPO which will help the Ministry to identify hidden talents and innovators in the area of science and technology across the 27 LGAs of the state as well as consolidate on the gains of the just concluded National EXPO. He passionately appealed to both local and foreign investors to show interest in commercialising these inventions for that is the only way these innovations can impact the society and lead to wealth creation and employment.

Throwing light on the Multi Purpose Solar Inverter that brought the trophy home, Prof.Nworgu explained that the device was invented by one of the inventors working under the supervision of the Ministry, an Imo son – Mr. Kenneth Iguegbe. The device has a solar panel, a black box that houses the inverter and a 45 Amps battery (with provision for an external battery of 100 Amps). The box is provided with multiple USB ports that makes it adaptable for powering any device that uses USB. It is designed to function both day and night and can power household appliances such as fans, air-conditioner, lighting points, hair dryers, television, as well as charge many phones and power banks at a time, play MP3 etc.

He stated that the Multi Purpose Inverter has a capacity of 1KVA and will solve the power challenges of small business owners particularly in our rural areas when commercialized. Indeed it will be a far better alternative to the ‘I pass my neighbour’ generator.

Other products exhibited at the EXPO by the Ministry include, Fueless Generator, Solar Cooker, Automated Alarm System, Renewable Energy, Inverter, Pay loader amongst others.

These inventions the Commissioner said are mostly on alternative or cleaner energy suppy devices that will alleviate the problems orchestrated by the hike in the prices of cooking gas, fuel, diesel etc.It will equally help the small and medium enterpreneurs(SMEs) who rely on petroleum products to do their businesses and even low income earners who are mostly hit by the constant hike in petroleum products.

He thanked the Governor for continuously providing the platform and support for the inventors in the state to showcase their talents at every given time.

Speaking on behalf of the exhibitors from Imo State, the inventor of the award winning Multi Purpose Solar Inverter Mr Kenneth Iguegbe thanked the governor for sponsoring and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents at the national stage through the Ministry of Science and Technology. He assured that if given the adequate support through the supervising ministry, they will train many Imo youths on the production of the products exhibited and this, he said will be quality empowerment that will remove most of our youths out of the labour market and make them self reliant.

It will be recalled that this is the first time in our checkered history that Imo made it to the first position at the National Science & Technology EXPO and this is happening under the watch of our performing Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma. To God be the glory.

Mbidoaka Livinus

PRO ( Min.Science & Technology