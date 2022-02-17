By Joe Apu

Ahead of the forthcoming NUGA Games, billed to hold in the University of Lagos, the Royal Choice Inn Limited has donated the sum of N700, 000 to the Ahmadu Bello University sports team currently preparing for the sports fiesta among tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

At a brief ceremony held in Zaria, Kaduna State, the chairman of the Royal Choice Inn, Felix Akiga made good his promise by handing the sum over to the ABU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala.

Akiga, a former Nigeria basketball international and alumni of the university, said that the donation was part of Royal Choice Inn corporate social responsibility given that they operate in the university environment.

A breakdown of the money will see the ABU basketball team get the sum of N200, 000 for winning the preliminary tournament despite registering only seven players while the N500, 000 goes to the ABU Sports team.