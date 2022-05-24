From Dada Lateef, Osogbo

Monarchs and citizens across towns, communities and villages in Ayedaade local government, have commended Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for being a promise keeper and an outstanding performer, assuring him that his reelection is guaranteed.

This is as Oyetola continued his re-election campaign in Ode-Omu, Orile-Owu and Gbongan on Monday, following the flag off in Ife last Thursday.

Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended the governor for his impressive record in less than four years, adding that “your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan.”

He said it was necessary for Governor Oyetola to return to consolidate on the good works he had done since assuming office in November 2018.

“I say it everywhere I have the opportunity to speak that you have done so much, and I’m grateful to God for helping you this far. It is a must that you consolidate the good works you’ve done, and that is why another four years is necessary.

“We know your desire to govern Osun is not for selfish gains or interest and that is why your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan”, Oba Oyeniyi said.

The Alayegun of Ode Omu, Oba James Bolanrinwa Alabi Oladipupo, on his part, described Governor Oyetola as a fulfilment of God’s promise to Osun, adding that his performance in three-and-a-half years showed that he was raised to fix Osun.

According to him: “God made a promise to Osun and fulfilled it with the emergence of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Those who are observant will know that there have been tremendous and significant changes in Osun since he became governor, and he will do even better if trusted with the mandate again.

“I appeal to you all not to work against the fulfilment of God’s promise. Rather, let us join hands with the man who has been ordained for this great task. I believe that come July 16, he will emerge victorious”, Alayegun said.

President of Ode-Omu Descendant Association and a retired civil servant of the state, Akin Olaniyi, who described Oyetola as a “private sector administrator and financial wizard”, lauded him specifically for looking into the plight of workers in the state, among other things.

He expressed optimism on the success of the campaign and election, saying that “your outstanding performances across the state have gone ahead of you.”

In Orile-Owu, the Olowu of Orile-Owu, Oba Daud Ajolola Akinfalabi, also pledged the readiness of the Owu community to support Oyetola’s reelection on the strength of his performance.