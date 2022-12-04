From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam said the 2022 pilgrimage exercise has not been suspended.

Rev. Pam who disclosed this while hosting the College of Mary Immaculate, Zawan Old Students Association, (ZOSA), Jos, Plateau State in his office in Abuja, said the Commission’s 2022 main pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan is still on course as about 12 states have indicated their interest to participate.

He explained that some of the Commission’s staff were already in some of these states on screening exercise of intending pilgrims.

Pam in a statement signed by Deputy Director/Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Ogugua Toruka affirmed that the Commission was engaging states’ Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards for mobilization and sensitization of intending pilgrims.

He emphasized that the Commission would continue to engage stakeholders and relevant authorities in the Holy land for a successful pilgrimage exercise despites challenges of funds.

Earlier, the National President of the Mary Immaculate College, Old Students Association, Chief Danlami Awaje said, “Today is an important day to us as a family. We have come to tell you that we are proud of you as a worthy product of this great school.”