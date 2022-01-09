From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to expect defeat in the June 18 governorship election, noting the power of incumbency would fall the ruling party in the forthcoming election. Olujimi who is also in the governorship race on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressed optimism that her party would win the election. She hinted that the PDP had unseated an incumbent governor before and would do it again in the forthcoming poll. Olujimi made the declaration at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti when she was distributing letters of employment to 25 Ekiti unemployed graduates.

The former Senate minority leader who said the era of running away with the votes of the electorate was gone, assured the people of Ekiti that this time around the votes will count. She appealed to the people to stand with the PDP to ensure it reclaims the state.

” We all know the tricks now. Some of us know the tricks because we have weathered the storm before.

“Power of incumbency wont work this time around because we all know each other. It wont happen again because we will be proactive and ensure that nobody runs away with our votes. The people of Ekiti will vote and their votes will count.

“Anyone that writes the PDP off, does so at his own peril. Because we are capable of reconciling and reorganizing ourselves. That is why anybody that writes our party off in the coming governorship election would be making a great mistake.

” However we are trying to put our house in order to ensure that come January 26, we will pick a solid candidate that will give the APC a run for their money. I believe that the PDP will come top in that election.”

Commenting on the agitation for power to shift to the South, the Senator said, “I am an unrepentant advocate of southern agenda, that power must shift to the south. The reason is for equity, fairness and justice for the zone and nothing more than that.

“If people treat you with levity, without due respect, then you have got to show them the stuff you are made of and that is the reason why I am an advocate of southern agenda. I am believing in God and my party that a southern person will become the candidate of our party.

“This is because that would be our selling point and that is the best we can do for Ekiti in the present circumstance. That will be the best we can do for a people with six local governments that have been waiting for 25 years. I believe that my party, known for being just and considerate will do that for us.”