The 2022 President Beach Volleyball Cup is scheduled to hold between February 18 to 23 at the Twin Beach Volleyball Court of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna State.

Chairman, Media and Publicity of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Hon Famous Daunemigha, said the President Cup would feature U19 Boys/U19 Girls and seniors (male and female) which is open to states, organizations and clubs.

Hon Daunemigha said the President Cup would afford NVBF the opportunity to rank players and select ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

“The annual President Beach Volleyball Cup will feature the U19 Boys/U19 Girls and seniors (male and female). The Federation is focusing on how to give upcoming beach volleyball players the opportunity to showcase their talents and rank the senior players.

“There are a series of beach volleyball championships the Nigeria Volleyball Federation will attend and the President Cup will provide a platform to select some of the best players in the country.”

Hon Daunemigha revealed that the NVBF Beach Commission chaired by Engineer Musa Nimrod is poised to see Nigeria become the hub of beach volleyball in Africa.

He said, “Beach Volleyball is becoming a household game in Nigeria. In 2021, we witnessed a lot of beach volleyball tournaments across the country including the South South. We are confident that Nigeria will soon become the hub of beach volleyball in Africa.”