From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold in each of the 326 wards in Anambra State today, Saturday, April 30 did not hold.

It was not clear why it was so as the members of the Anambra State Ward Congresses Electoral Committee led by Jibrin Ahmed as chairman was not seen, even at the party’s state secretariat in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka.

When the reporter visited the party’s secretariat, many members of the party including some of its leaders in the state were present. They told the reporter that they were waiting for Ahmed and his team.

Some of them said that they had been there since morning waiting for the ward congress committee to brief them on how the congresses would hold and what they should expect from them.

Before the reporter left the area some minutes past 6pm, the members of the ward congresses committee led by Ahmed were yet to arrive. Some of the already exhausted party members were seen leaving the venue gradually.

Sources at the secretariat who appeared to have information on what’s going on in the party, however, hinted that the congresses would now be held tomorrow being Sunday. This position could not be confirmed as the committee chairman, Ahmed, who was supposed to do that job, was not seen.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, in a letter to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, informed that the committee was to anchor the election of three ad hoc ward delegates ahead of the 2022 primary polls.

