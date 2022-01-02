Isong, who doubles as the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has in the past prophesied about Ebola and hand washing culture across the world as a result of unknown ailment which manifested in the outbreak of VOCID-19.
Reeling out the prophecies during the Cross-Over Night service, held at Christian Central Chapel International (a.k.a Faith Mansion) Ikot Eneobong 8- Miles Calabar, Calabar-based cleric, said; “The electoral process will be shaken and unknown names will be thrown up in the process. It will not be by might or power but by the spirit of the lord.”
He further predicted that “In Cross River State, athe house shall be divided against itself, the anointed shall be accepted and the selected and appointed shall be rejected, and the people of Cross River shall rejoice. They shall say we have not had such a time like this before.
“Daura will be moved to Calabar, I don’t know the meaning, don’t interpret for me for I don’t know the meaning.
On security, he said; “In 2022, cocaine cartels and drug rings of very rich people, in 2021 it was the Yahoo big boys that were exposed, in 2022 the drug big boys s be exposed.
“ISWAP will be in trouble this year and their hideouts will be exposed, their operational base burnt and people released.”
He also predicted that “there will be heavy rainfall in this part of the South South especially in Akwa Ibom state but strangely we will have more rainfall in some parts of the South South. This will be good for agro economy but if not we’ll managed will cause heavy flooding and erosion.”
On health, he prophesied that there would “unnecessary controversy and complications arising from COVID-19 vaccinations will continue leading to mass rejection of the vaccines.”
He called on the christaindom to pray “against incessant truck accidents and illegal road blocks that cause accidents in 2022” well as “pray for our family lord Prelate Emeritus Sunday Mbang, his enemies shall not survive 2022.”
Furthermore, Isong predicted rebellion in churches, saying, “in Akwa Ibom state the plans of the mighty shall fail, the church shall be divided but God in between shall have his way.
“He says by February I will declare my will to the people of Akwa Ibom and within a few months I will show myself. The powers of the mighty will fall and the weapons of war will also perish.
“Stiil on Akwa Ibom, the oil shall drop only on the head of David and not on his senior brother, you may have money but not the oil. You control the money but God controls the oil.”
He, however, said: “The lord says there will be a difference between those who serve me and those who don’t serve me.”
