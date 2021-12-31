Less than 24 hours to the New Year, the former commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion,Peter Oboh has pleaded with Nigerians including the leaders to purge themselves of the spirit of selfishness.



“My advice for Nigerians and our leaders in 2022 is to purge themselves of the spirit of self-centeredness, which is me, myself and my family. Such is a spirit of backwardness. Any leader with that kind of spirit cannot carry anyone along and any follower with such spirit cannot push the leader forward,” he said.

He, however, advised the church and men of God to be more Christlike in the New Year. Hear him: “The church is not a building or organization formed by man but it signifies the people of God, so my advice to the people of God is to be less pre-occupied with themselves and be more generous to the people, which is the character of Christ.

Rather than offer prayer for Nigeria, the boxer turned-cleric in his characteristic bluntness called for a renewal of mind on the part of Nigerians. “To be blunt, Nigeria does not need prayer but renewal of mind from extreme love of self and money to the love of God and people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Apostle Oboh is different from most Nigerians when it comes to making New Year resolutions. Instead of resolution, he would rather a revolution takes place in the minds and souls of Nigerians. “I do not have a New Year resolution,” he said matter-of-factly. “I will rather go for a revolution because most times we don’t keep our resolutions. I will rather we substitute the Nigerian selfish mindset to Jesus loving and caring mindset. Either we like it or not, the longer we live on earth, the nearer to our judgement.”