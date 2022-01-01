From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives, has charged the Federal Government to end its “borrowing spree” in 2022.

The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Friday, said the government’s many loans have become a huge economic burden on the country.

The opposition lawmakers also charged the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led Federal Government to show remorse for its alleged failures in 2021 and use the New Year for deeper introspection, as well as focus on the well being of Nigerians.

The caucus, while felicitating Nigerians, on the occasion of the New Year, urged them to put behind the gloom of the past, and approach the 2022 with greater optimism and faith for a better country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Indeed, the New Year presents us with the occasion to triumph over all divisive tendencies, overcome our fears and rekindle the bond of unity, love, tolerance, mutual respect and understanding towards one another as we prepare for the task ahead.

‘The APC administration should take urgent steps to tackle poverty, unemployment, high costs and infrastructural retrogression by growing our productive sector and allowing hard working and creative Nigerians, especially the youths to meaningfully engage, instead of resorting to false performance claims.

“It should also have a rethink on its borrowing spree and reckless accumulation of debts, which have placed a huge economic burden on our nation.