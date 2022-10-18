From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has resolved to drive aggressive revenue mobilization to reduce current levels of fiscal risks in the country’s economy.

It has also resolved that fuel subsidy will eventually be phased out in 2023 and also use every apparatus available to the government to fight oil theft.

This is even as it has listed nine priorities/presidential legacy and recommendations to by taken by the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from the just concluded 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at State House Conference Center, in Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said at the session to synthesize the recommendations from various panel discussions at the retreat, that it is to ensure that everyone is clear on how “our collective efforts will inform our contributions to the legacy of the Buhari Administration with high-impact projects.”

He commended the ministers for their commitment to complete the various actions within seven months.

Mustapha told the participants that President Buhari expects to see these ideas and commitments coming to life on the dates promised and in the submissions to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He reiterated what the Keynote Speaker, the immediate past President of Kenya mentioned in his speech that “It takes a collective effort to address our challenges.”

The SGF who reviewed the actionable points from each session said: “Priority 1: Stabilizing the Macroeconomy

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning will drive aggressive revenue mobilization to reduce current levels of fiscal risks.

The government will continue its efforts to broaden the sources of foreign exchange and stimulate a greater supply of foreign exchange through the attraction of foreign direct investment

“Fuel subsidy will eventually be phased out by next year and use every apparatus available to the government to fight oil theft.

The government will also invest in emerging areas of the oil and gas sector to unlock new investment opportunities.

Priority 2: Achieve Agriculture and Food Security

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has committed to embarking on an aggressive dry season farming immediately after the wet season to sustain increased food production.

The Ministry will sustain the use of Agri-rangers to enhance security in the farmlands and ensure continuity in food production.

Multisectoral/interagency collaboration to minimize the incidences of chemical residue in food crops.

There is a need to address the logistics costs of moving agricultural products from the farm gates to markets to curb the issue of food inflation.

Priority 3: Ensure Energy Sufficiency in Power & Petroleum Products

Ministry of Petroleum Resources will fastrack the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act for sustainable national development and the development of an Oil and Gas Policy for Nigeria.

The Ministry will also expedite action in rehabilitating the existing refineries and ensuring mechanisms are in place to cushion the effects of total removal oil subsidy.

The Siemens Grid and Distribution Enhancement Project aims to achieve 25,000 megawatts by 2025. Early work orders and financing structure for the deployment of transmission and distribution equipment have been completed.

Efforts are on towards the realization of 11,000 megawatts of installed transmission capacity by 2023

Greater collaboration is required amongst stakeholders, including Operators and Joint Security Forces to tackle oil theft and related issues, and help the country meet her OPEC daily oil production quota.

Federal Government to introduce robust mechanisms to track daily PMS consumption with appropriate technologies.

Priority 4: Improve Transportation & Other Infrastructure

Key infrastructures to be commissioned before May 2023 include the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the 2nd Niger bridge, and the Kaduna-Kano.

The commissioning of a 70,000 housing project in Zuba Abuja is expected in 2023.

The Federal Ministry of Transport will work with other key government agencies to deliver the national single trading window and aggregate trade.

Appropriate technology to modernize and automate processes of port operations will be introduced to reduce delays in port operations.

The Ministry of Aviation will work hard to complete the various ongoing projects listed under the Ministry of Aviation Road map.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration will likewise deliver major projects to connect suburban areas and make movement easier in Abuja.

Priority 5: Drive Industrialization Focusing on SMEs

Provision of soft loans from the Bank of Industry dedicated to providing access to MSMEs’ finance.

Create awareness of the counterparty fund from the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steels Development managed by the Bank of Industry for on lending to the mining sector.

Provide platforms to equip MSMEs to leverage skills and knowledge to become technologically driven firms that can compete globally.

Complete the development of the Special Economic Zones with the necessary infrastructure to function as economic creation centres.

Priority 6: Health, Education and Productivity

Partner with stakeholders to develop vocational training which provides requisite skills for the youth to become employable and productive.

Initiate a proactive approach to addressing industrial disputes within the public service.

Ensure the Education budget receives a substantial increase in the supplementary budget to meet prescribed international standards.

Create better access to health facilities for Nigerians and reduce out-of-pocket payments for healthcare services.

Increase the focus on developing specialist hospitals driven by digital technology to improve healthcare delivery.

Priority 7: Enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty

Ensure the 35% Affirmative Action for women in public office is implemented.

Ensure the release of funds to remaining states for Nigeria Development project that empowers women.

Continue using data to inform and develop the skills and knowledge of Nigerian youth for the digital economy.

Release of funds to set up the AFDB supported National Youth Investment Fund.

Develop mechanisms and appropriate structures to address the root causes of poverty in rural areas.

Deepen the level of social assistance to vulnerable citizens.

Priority 8: Corruption and Improving Governance

Sustain the change management strategy being implemented by the Head of Civil Service to ensure full acceptance of key reforms across the civil service.

Federal budgets should be realistic and implemented to deliver value to the people.

MDAs should not assign appropriations of projects that are at variance with their mandate.

Engage in proactive communication with citizens to breach the gap between the wins in the fight against corruption and negative public perception.

To ensure a smooth transition, the FGN should produce a compendium of all policies, programmes and projects with implementation status for the purpose of lessons learning and continuity.

Priority 9: Improving Security for All

Office of the National Security Adviser to work with the National Assembly to revise and review the National Security Agency Act for effective coordination of the national security apparatus.

The Ministry of Interior committed to ensuring the security of the over 200 border points of the country covering the land, sea and air border points.

To resolve security issues government must consider the social contract it has with the citizens as a critical imperative

Consider deployment of a National Police Communication Surveillance System as a strategy for optimizing effectiveness of the Police Force.

Panel 10: Collaboration to deliver/fostering Executive/ Legislative Relationship and Enhancing Opportunities for Legacy Legislations

Senate President committed to the passing of all outstanding critical bills before the end of the Administration.

Senate president committed to the passage of the National Security Act by the end of 1st quarter of 2023

The Executive and Legislature should deemphasize separation of powers and focus on collaboration and cooperation in the nations’s interest.

The Senate President recommended the resuscitation of the joint committee of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the National Assembly for consideration of Bills.

The SGF said office will develop a detailed report on recommendations from all the panel discussion sessions, including the Technical Sessions, which will be shared with cabinet members.

He added that “The CDCU will support Mr President and the cabinet to track all the commitments made in these sessions, keep them in our view, and report on our progress before the end of the administration’s tenure.”