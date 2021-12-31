From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District Suleman Abdu Kwari has assured his constituents of more dividends of democracy in the new year 2022.

The lawmaker who stated this in his new year message to his constituents expressed satisfaction with the constituents for their cooperation and solidarity in the ending year.

To him, having facilitated more projects aimed at bringing succour to his constituents in 2021, he hopes to redouble his efforts on all fronts to further strengthen the confidence reposed in him by the people of Kaduna North Senatorial District.

He then urged them not to relent in continuously praying for peace and unity saying the nation craves divine intervention in challenging moments such as present-day Nigeria.

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari representing Kaduna North Senatorial district of Kaduna State Nigeria, was a public finance management expert before he was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2019.