By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) will be a one-stop shop that is targeted at promoting Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), local and foreign businesses to attain trade, commerce and industry and investment in the real sector of the economy.

The Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of LCCI, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi made the remarks during the media parley on the Lagos International Trade Fair on the preparations being put in place to organise the best ever trade fair.

Kupoluyi explained that Nigerian SMEs are expected to take a centre stage in the B2B (Business to Business) in a bid to showcase their products and that SME is still the heartbeat of Nigeria’s real sector of the economy.

He added that 13 African countries had so far signified their interests to participate in this year’s LITF and come to Nigeria to showcase their products, knowing that Nigeria is the center of Africa in terms of trade and investment.

In addition, he noted that the 2022 Fair will be witnessing major powerful international organisations from the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of China, India and others.

“Regarding the SMEs, LITF is actually for the SMEs, we create platform for them to meet international and the African businesses and be able to connect. That is the purpose of LITF. That is why we created B2B (Business to Business) so that they can sit down and talk business. So, we are inviting SMEs businesses in Nigeria to come to LITF. If you have not sold much this year, LITF is your best bet opportunity to sell your goods. We have consumers, visitors that are coming to buy products. That is the hallmark of LITF. Like I said, the SMEs are always there to showcase their businesses.

On the international organisations participation in the LITF, Kupoluyi said; “Platforms we are having for this year’s Lagos international trade fair is big enough to accommodate local and international business owners. For example, the fair ground is about 40, 000 square metres where any business can actually thrive for excellence. For international organisations, we have been having continuous engagement with them through which we can actually bring them to the platform so that they can actually thrive in terms of excellence through what they do as a business forum.

“We had a meeting with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They are actually proposing of bringing about 30 organisations into this platform and also, we have been consistently having continuous engagement with international organisations through their marketing agencies they also want to be on this platform as well.

“This year’s LITF is going to be mind blowing and it’s going to be different from what we have been having and is going to promote trade, Commerce and investment in the real sector of the economy,” he added.