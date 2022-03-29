All the delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the 20 electoral wards of Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that they firmly stand by him and his decisions in respect of the State House of Assembly, Federal House of Representative, Senate, Governorship and Presidential primaries as well as the general elections.

The Udi LGA delegates gave the assurance when they paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, chairman of Udi LGA, Philip Okoh, said they were unanimously in agreement to support Governor Ugwuanyi in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities and commitment to peace and good governance, stressing that they are poised “to make sure that the man who remembered us in hardship we won’t forget him when he needs us”.

Okoh told the governor, who is the leader of PDP in the state and South East zone, that “everyone (delegate) among us came in agreement to support you.”