Lagos State University has emerged the best university in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region in the newly released 2022 UI GreenMetrics global ranking.

The ranking, which rated 1050 universities from around the world on green climate metric, also rated LASU as number 799 globally and the 15th best overall in Africa behind 14 universities from Egypt.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking is a ranking on green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010.

Through 39 indicators in six criteria, UI GreenMetric World University rankings prudently determined the rankings by universities’ environmental commitment and initiatives.

It is the first time that LASU would be participating in the ranking, which according to the organisers uses 39 indicators and six criteria i.e. setting and infrastructure (SI), energy and climate change (EC), waste (WS), water (WR), transportation (TR), and education (ED) in rating entries.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has expressed her excitement at the ranking, calling it a breakthrough in the attainment of her vision to make LASU the very best in West Africa.

She congratulated the entire university community on the feat and thanked the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for empowering her administration to succeed.

Prof Olatunji-Bello further assured that the university would not relent in putting the right policies, strategies and infrastructures in place for LASU to become the best in the sub-region in all other ranking indices.