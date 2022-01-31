From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it will adopt an optional USSD code to enable candidates to seamless register for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without much stress or difficulty.

This, according to JAMB, was to ensure that there is no congestion during the registration when many candidates would be sending their requests via 55019 for 2022/23 UTME/DE registration and examination.

In 2018, JAMB introduced the 55019 USSD code for registration and other essential services offered by the Board. It was used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

The Board said it has concluded arrangements to have the alternative code with a similar function before the commencement of the registration exercise for the benefit of candidates should they encounter any unexpected challenge with the other code.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

JAMB in its weekly bulletin released in Abuja, on Monday, explained that the optional USSD code will complement the 55019 that has been in use since 2018.

The Board said it’s aligning its service delivery with global best practices as well as a desire to eliminate completely any hurdle that could be encountered by candidates in a bid to create their profiles.

This, it added, would ensure that candidates get value for money spent as well as the quality service they deserve.