From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ruled out possible extension of registration window for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Thursday, explained that the time scheduled for the registration exercise, beginning from 19th February, to 26th March, 2022, is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the Board to conduct the exercise.

He noted that it’s practically impossible for JAMB to contemplate any extension of registration as sister examination bodies such as WAEC, NECO and NABTEB, have their allotted time which the Board cannot usurped.

He further explained, “It should be noted that registration and examination dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

“Hence, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examinations bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to.”

Dr. Fabian said the announcement was necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the Board to register more daily.

He urged prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration.

