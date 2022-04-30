From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), confirmed on Saturday that notification slips for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is ready, and directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 UTME to start printing their notification slips from Saturday, 30th April, 2022, ahead of this year’s exercise.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement indicated that JAMB’s Director of Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro, confirmed the information via a statement released to JAMBULLETIN on the development.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He explained that notification slip is a document that contains information on location of candidate’s examination centre, date of scheduled sessions, time of the examination and other necessary information.

He noted that the document is expected to guide the candidates in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise, as it frowns at lateness to its examinations, and excuses are never entertained from any candidate.

He confirmed that notification slip can be printed at any available internet point, be it private or public by visiting “https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on print slip then insert registration number to print.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Dr. Benjamin maintained that barring any unforeseen circumstances that might happen, the 2022 UTME earlier scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022, will go as planned, urging candidates to intensify preparation.

JAMB, however, reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “No biometric verification, no examination.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason. Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead of time and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

“Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force, therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.”

He listed the banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewelleries, among others.