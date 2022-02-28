From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confessed that its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is yielding the desired result contrary to the opinions of naysayers.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, stated that there has been steady growth and progress as regards acceptance of the innovation by candidates and also getting acquainted with it.

It said: “The partnership between JAMB and NIMC is yielding desired results as the process which, by all indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 and as a result, was shelved.

“In 2021, it was re-introduced with little hitches, but later became seamless in all ramifications in 2021 and now improved in 2022.”

To buttress its point, JAMB provided data of the first 10 days of the 2021 UTME/DE registration juxtaposed with the first 10 days under review of the 2022 UTME/DE.

It said: “In the first eight days of UTME/DE registration in 2021, 117,314 PIN was vended while 102, 221 PIN was registered. In 2022, 286,002 PIN was also vended, while 236, 206 was registered.”

JAMB was, however, optimistic that the compulsory use of National Identification Number (NIN) will assist in ending the era of impersonation and other forms of examination malpractices.