From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With few days to the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has advised candidates who registered for the exercise to commence early preparation by, first, printing their 2022 UTME notification slips.

It explained that notification slip is a document that contains information on location of candidate’s examination centre, date of scheduled sessions, time of the examination and other necessary information.

The document, it added, is expected to guide candidates in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise, insisting that lateness to examinations and other excuses are never entertained.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, advised candidates to take note of the information contained in the notification slip particularly their centre and time, thus suggesting that they stay very close to their examination centre, and if possible, pay a prior visit to their centres and get acquainted with it before the date of the examination.

Dr. Benjamin reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “no biometric verification, no examination.”

He reminded candidates that the ban on prohibited items is still in force, thus asking candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

He listed the banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jeweleries, among others.

He, however, informed candidates that notification slip can be printed at any available internet point, be it private or public, through JAMB website.

Dr. Benjamin maintained that barring any unforeseen circumstances that might happen, the 2022 UTME earlier scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022, will go as planned, urging candidates to intensify preparation.