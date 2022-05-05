From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any unforeseen circumstances that might happen, the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will start on Friday May 6th, 2022 and run till 14th May, 2022.

Information from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) indicated that the examination will be conducted for 1.7 million candidates that successfully registered for the examination in 755 registered and accredited Computer Base Test (CBT) nationwide.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told Daily Sun that all was set for the start of the examination and JAMB has put in all measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Dr. Fabian had in a statement earlier in the week advised candidates who registered for the exercise to print their 2022 UTME notification slips which contains information on location of candidate’s examination centre, date of scheduled sessions, time of the examination and other necessary information.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “no biometric verification, no examination.”

He, thus, reminded candidates that the ban on prohibited items is still in force, thus asking candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

He listed the banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jeweleries, among others.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .