Ahead of today’s crucial second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana in Abuja, former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has reminded his Super Eagles teammates of their ultimate target, which is to secure qualification for the World Cup.

Ighalo has also sent a message to the Super Eagles supporters, saying that he expects them in their droves to cheer the team to victory at the M.K.O Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking to reporters at the end of training on Sunday evening, Ighalo stated: “We know we are condemned to win at home and if we want to go to the World Cup we have to win.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“We know it is going to be a difficult game, it’s going to be a tough one but the boys are ready to go.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We just call on the fans to come out in numbers to cheer us on, we are looking forward to them because they are our 12th man.

“Without them it’s going to be impossible, so we want them to come out in numbers, support us and cheer us to victory. By God’s grace we are going to win the game.”

Ighalo was convinced to reverse his decision to quit international football last November and was named in the finalized 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad but was prevented from linking up with the team by his former club, Al-Shabab.