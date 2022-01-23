By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against eternal rivals, Black Stars of Ghana in the final round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The draw ceremony for the final round qualifier of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was held in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday.

In other pairings, Egypt will do battle with Senegal, Cameroon drawn against Algeria, DR Congo and Morocco will face-off, just Mali have the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia to contend with for the World Cup ticket.

The play-off games will be played on a home and away basis as match-dates will be staged March 24-29.

The five highest-ranked teams will play away before hosting their opponents in the reverse fixture.

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Ghana vs Nigeria

DR Congo vs Morocco

Mali vs Tunisia