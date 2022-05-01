By Joe Apu

Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum says getting a World Cup qualification ticket remains top of his agenda ahead of the 2022 WAFCON scheduled for Morocco in July.

Coach Waldrum while reacting to the 2022 WAFCON Draw held Friday night stated that he would work hard to ensure that Nigeria is prepared to win all its Group Stage matches to make the set goal for the team a reality.

“The first priority is obviously to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. That has always been the objective for us.”

“This means we must have success in the group stage. We always want and expect to win whenever we step on the field, so our goal also will be to win the women’s AFCON.”

Nigeria will open its campaign against South Africa on July 4 at Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat and take on Botswana three days later. They will then wrap up the group phase against debutants Burundi on July 10.

The Super Falcons will be renewing their rivalry with South Africa, having been drawn together in Group C alongside Botswana and Burundi.

The Nigerians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Banyana Banyana at the group stage but bounced back to win the WAFCON for the ninth time in their history in 2018.

Despite bowing to South Africa in the Aisha Buhari Cup final last September, Waldrum will hope his side can go all the way again this time around, and he is looking forward to coming up against three teams with very distinctive qualities.

“Draws are always interesting and unpredictable. So we will focus on preparing for them all,” Waldrum told CAFOnline.com after the draw.