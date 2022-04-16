Ghana and Nigeria will renew their rivalry following draw for the 2022 WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations during a draw held in Niger on Friday.

The Black Satellite will face Nigeria and Burkina Faso in group B of the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, the host country, Niger has been paired against Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin.

Ghana won last year’s edition and qualified for the Afcon, which they also won due to their outstanding performances.

The reigning champions will hope to defend the title

The biennial tournament will be held in Niamey, Niger, from Saturday, May 7 to Friday, May 20, 2022, as a qualifier for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.