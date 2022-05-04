By Henry Uche

As the world marked the 2022 International Workers Day, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Lagos Council had applauded Legos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on prompt payment of pension to senior citizens in the state, howbeit, urged him to do more by making the process seamless.

Marking the day, the Secretary of State Council, Comrade Abiodun Aladetan, while speaking on the Theme: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria,” said the senior citizens who had spent most of their useful Life Serving the government deserves their rewards.

“We appreciate the governor for his regards for pensioners and his quest in clearing of all back- log of pension arrears before the end of his administration., nevertheless we implore him to do more especially in area of making the process hitch- free,”

“We urge every state governor to give pensioners top priorities because the plight of pensioners in Nigeria is becoming unbecoming. It’s uncalled-for seeing these senior citizens protesting across different states against negligence of state governors over their plights.”

He urged Sanwo-Olu to keep on with the training and retraining of union leaders and others and urge him to do more because the importance of training in promoting industrial peace and harmony are enormous.