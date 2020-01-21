Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers’ draw ceremony billed for Cairo, Egypt, Super Eagles’ and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has declared Nigeria ready to face any team, AOIFootball.com reported.

The winger believed the country, which rated third in the current FIFA rankings in Africa would be prepared to face any country when the draw is completed in Cairo this evening.

“Anyone they bring for us will be good, every team is tough in Africa, so we are going to try our best against any team that falls in our group. We know it will be very tough, but we are prepared for battle,” Chukwueze told AOIFootball.com from his base in Spain.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who are third in the FIFA rankings found themselves in pot one for the draw.

Gernot Rohr’s men garnered 1493 points to stay as the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.

The full set of pots are:

Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, and the Congo.

Pot 3 is made up of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central Africa, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, while

Pot 4 have the likes of Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.