Egypt are posing a big threat to the Super Eagles enjoying top seeding for the 2022 World Cup final playoffs should both teams advance to that stage of the qualifiers.

By the latest FIFA Ranking, the Eagles have dropped to 36th, which still keeps them in the Top 5 in Africa, while Egypt have made up some grounds as they are now 44th and their recorded points (1448,78) are just marginally below that of Nigeria (1478,17).

Incidentally, both teams are also drawn in the same group for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon next year and they will do battle in their opening group game.

The draw for the final playoffs for the 2022 World Cup will be staged in Doha, Qatar, on December 18.

The overall winners of the 10 qualifying groups will battle for the five spots reserved for Africa on a knockout basis.

The draw will see the Top 5 ranked teams going by the FIFA Ranking at that point in time seeded and they will also play their return leg at home.

Currently, the Top 5 teams are Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Nigeria in that order.

The likes of Egypt, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are so far outside the Top 5.

