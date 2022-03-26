After clashing with the Black Stars of Ghana, in their bid to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, Nigeria will receive five billion naira (5.6bn), from FIFA, if qualified.

The fund is meant to help qualified teams prepare for the tournament. The amount has been increased from the last 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Having executed the first leg of the World Cup playoff in Kumasi, Ghana, the Augustine Eguavoen lads will be looking forward to their 7th World Cup outing in three days time.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The duel is scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, on the 29th March, 2022.