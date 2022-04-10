From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria (CENYLON) has said that the call for the sack of the board of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) amounted to a call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Coalition was reacting to a letter addressed to the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick by the Project 2022 task force (An off-shoot of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) with an ultimatum for the Pinnick NFF leadership to resign in one week, following Nigeria’s Qatar 2022 world cup ouster.

A statement made available to Reporters by President of the Coalition, Mr. Eric oluwole noted that,

“Calling for the sack of the NFF is equally calling for the sack of the entire chain of hierarchy including the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While it is painfully true that Nigeria failed to qualify for the world cup scheduled to hold later this year in Qatar, calling for the outright resignation of the NFF leadership who simply plays more of administrative role is rather uncalled for.

“It is imperative at this point to state for the consumption of the general public that administratively, there is a hierarchy, in that hierarchy, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria comes first, the Hon Minister of sports and youth development and at the bottom of the chain, you have the NFF president.

“The NFF have their designated roles, thus; promoting football sport in Nigeria, regulating as well as controlling the game of football within the shores of Nigerian nation, and by so doing promoting the values and culture of the game of football. Producing conducive environment for players to play and thrive, if there is shortage of funds they source, to provide for technical crew and others, but they certainly not the ones playing the game.

‘NFF under the able leadership of Amaju Pinnick as president who are also pained with Nigeria’s ouster from the world cup also took a painful decision of relieving the entire technical crew of their appointment.

“Our findings revealed that the technical crew were given free hand to operate and deliver results big ensuring that Nigeria makes it to the world cup, before the rather disappointing outing.

“In any case and at the risk of speaking for the board, the sack of the technical crew was largely applauded by Nigerians and particularly Football fans and a right step in an effort to reposition the super Eagles for effective performance and delivery going forward.

“Due to its determination to foist a culture of transparency, accountability and probity in the Federation, the Pinnick team on taking office appointed world –renowned external auditors and Financial Derivatives Company as Financial Consultants.

“Book-keeping and governance and financial controls have improved remarkably year after year and the external auditors themselves have continued to laud the co-operation of the NFF leadership in supporting its work and treating its observations with high regard.

“Never before in the history of Nigerian Football has so many cities and States of the Federation have opportunities to see and feel players and officials of the National Teams, and cheer them against foreign opposition at close quarters.

“The Super Eagles have played matches in Uyo, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Kaduna, Kano, Asaba, Benin City, Lagos and the Federal Capital, Abuja over the course of the past seven-and-half years.

“The Super Falcons have played in Kaduna, Benin City, Lagos and Abuja, while the junior National Teams have tested the turfs in Lagos, Calabar, Asaba, Abeokuta, Kaduna, Benin City and Abuja.

“It is therefore a misplacement for a man who has achieved all this to be asked to resign rather than being encouraged to do more. Such call is rather mischievous and uncalled for, besides NFF is an administrative football body and it’s roles and responsibilities should not be misunderstood. Calling for the sack of the NFF is equally calling for the sack of the entire chain of hierarchy including the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We say No, No and No to the enemies of football in Nigeria, we resist their plot against the total crash of football and we say no to them, this again shall also pass away real soon.

“We therefore urge the project 2022 task force to rescind their call for the NFF board resignation and in its place profer a lasting solution that will help to reposition our football sector in the country”.